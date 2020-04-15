Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance– Global Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Strategies And Forecast To 2026”
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market 2020
Report Summary:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Ripple
Rubix by Deloitte
Accenture
Distributed Ledger Technologies
Oklink
Nasdaq Linq
Oracle
AWS
Citi Bank
ELayaway
HSBC
Ant Financial
JD Financial
Qihoo 360
Tecent
Baidu
Huawei
Bitspark
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT Solution
FinTech
Bank
Consulting
Exchange and Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Cross-border Payment
Trade Finance
Digital Currency
Identity Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Segmental Analysis: -
The industry Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 IT Solution
1.4.3 FinTech
1.4.4 Bank
1.4.5 Consulting
1.4.6 Exchange and Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Cross-border Payment
1.5.3 Trade Finance
1.5.4 Digital Currency
1.5.5 Identity Management
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Ripple
13.2.1 Ripple Company Details
13.2.2 Ripple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Ripple Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.2.4 Ripple Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Ripple Recent Development
13.3 Rubix by Deloitte
13.3.1 Rubix by Deloitte Company Details
13.3.2 Rubix by Deloitte Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Rubix by Deloitte Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.3.4 Rubix by Deloitte Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Rubix by Deloitte Recent Development
13.4 Accenture
13.4.1 Accenture Company Details
13.4.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Accenture Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.5 Distributed Ledger Technologies
13.5.1 Distributed Ledger Technologies Company Details
13.5.2 Distributed Ledger Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Distributed Ledger Technologies Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.5.4 Distributed Ledger Technologies Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Distributed Ledger Technologies Recent Development
13.6 Oklink
13.6.1 Oklink Company Details
13.6.2 Oklink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Oklink Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.6.4 Oklink Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Oklink Recent Development
13.7 Nasdaq Linq
13.7.1 Nasdaq Linq Company Details
13.7.2 Nasdaq Linq Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Nasdaq Linq Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.7.4 Nasdaq Linq Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Nasdaq Linq Recent Development
13.8 Oracle
13.8.1 Oracle Company Details
13.8.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Oracle Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.9 AWS
13.9.1 AWS Company Details
13.9.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 AWS Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Introduction
13.9.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 AWS Recent Development
13.10 Citi Bank
Continued…..
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
