Coronavirus - Nigeria: 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.

As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

