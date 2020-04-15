Hoyer Statement on the President Stopping Funding for the World Health Organization

“It is unconscionable that President Trump would stop funding the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic that has already seen more than 125,000 people around the world – including more than 25,000 Americans – lose their lives. This move will jeopardize the health of millions of people just as the southern hemisphere’s virus season begins. There seem to be no limits to President Trump’s attempt to deflect responsibility and seek to blame others for his Administration’s failure to respond to this crisis early and with all appropriate measures. We cannot get our economy back up and running until public health experts inform us that it is safe to do so – and that will not happen until the Administration does its part to secure much-needed testing kits and personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers.

“Surely structural changes are needed at the World Health Organization to prevent it from being exploited by China and other countries for misinformation, but the way to do that is through engagement based on American leadership. I call on the President to restore critical funding to the World Health Organization immediately and take the steps necessary to ensure that states and communities in America have the federal resources they need.”