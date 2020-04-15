CPL Launches Production of Hand-Sanitizer to Meet Critical Shortages

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contract Pharmaceuticals Limited Canada (CPL), a Health Canada and US FDA inspected manufacturer of liquid and semi-solid prescription and OTC medicines, has begun production of its alcohol-based hand sanitizer to help meet the current market shortage during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



With the urgent need for hand sanitizer, CPL recently developed its product based on Health Canada and FDA guidelines. The first approved product is a hand sanitizer solution containing 80% alcohol in 60mL and 200mL bottles. CPL is currently manufacturing the product at its manufacturing and packaging operation in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. While some input materials are in short supply, CPL is working with its supplier partners to find creative ways to ramp production quickly.

“CPL is one of the leading contract manufacturers of non-sterile liquid and topical prescription and OTC products in North America, and one of few companies that have the proper equipment to safely manufacture alcohol-containing products,” said Jan Sahai, Vice President, Business Development at CPL. “As we saw the market shortages unfold, we developed formulas for hand sanitizer solution and gel products, registered the products with Health Canada, and began manufacturing, packaging and testing the first products within the past few weeks.”

The company is currently shipping the product across Canada to long-term care facilities, grocery store distribution centres, universities, and a variety of essential industries. “Many of these organizations are desperate for hand sanitizer products as the demand is great during this crisis,” says Sahai. “We are simply trying to do our part in this fight, and in support of our collective effort we will donate a portion of our production to organizations most in need.”

About CPL

CPL is a leading provider of product development and manufacturing services for non-sterile liquid and semi-solid pharmaceutical products and serves the pharmaceutical industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our facilities are registered with both Health Canada and the US FDA and support the development and commercial production of non-sterile solutions, suspensions, nasal sprays, and topical dosage forms including gels, creams, lotions, and ointments.

Contact Information

CPL

Jan Sahai

VP, Business Development

905-821-7600x265; jsahai@cplltd.com



