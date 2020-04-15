LA Musician & Twitch Streamer Builds Live Stream Music Venue In His House

Live From Cafe LA a live streaming music venue inside a musician's home in the Los Angeles area. American Dream Music Video Restaurant Style Doors inside Live From Cafe LA

COVID-19 has driven many musicians to live streaming these days but this guy went next level and built a music venue in his house.

It used to be musicians dreamed of having their own recording studio, but maybe now musicians should be working and striving to build their own live stream music venue.” — Roger Campo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 has driven many indie musicians as well as headliners like John Legend, Melissa Etheridge and Bono to live streaming these days, but this guy went next level and built a live streaming music venue in his house. Now he didn't specifically build the venue because of the Coronavirus, but California's Stay At Home order just happened to coincide with the completion of the space. Singer/Songwriter Roger Campo originally created the music venue Live From Cafe LA as a way to showcase his band Sons Of New York and his music by live streaming online. Roger points out "I started working on this about six months ago." He filmed a music video in the venue at the end of February for the song American Dream and then everything shut down a few weeks later. "It's a wild coincidence that this happened. I keep seeing stories about musicians suddenly left without a venue to play at. My tech guy Curt Piar and I wanted to take our time learning all the cameras and audio gear, but felt the need to start streaming right away so we're learning all this as we go." For the first ten minutes of their first stream, they were broadcasting without sound. "We had people texting us and saying we had no sound. You just have to laugh it off and try to keep moving forward." Roger is accompanied by Evan Hillhouse and together they practice social distancing.Online, the room looks and sounds like a music venue you would find at a commercial location. Certainly, not one you'd find inside a house in a suburb of Los Angeles. "The entire time I was building this space, a part of me thought I was nuts, but like Kevin Costner in Field Of Dreams, another part of me just kept thinking, if you build it they will come. COVID-19 has changed everything and maybe having a music venue in your house is not so crazy after all." What seemed somewhat nuts a few weeks ago, now may very well be the future. At least the foreseeable future. At a press conference Tuesday, designed to lay out guidelines for the way back to normalcy, California Governor Gavin Newsom indicated that large-scale events that bring together hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers are not in the cards based upon the current guidelines and current expectations. Many cities and local municipalities around the world will continue to limit and adjust the size of gatherings as we pivot back to normalcy. An intimate club with a limited number of seats might be just what the Dr. Fauci ordered.Roger was born and raised in Queens, New York and still has family in New Jersey. "It's heartbreaking to see what is happening in the New York area and maybe this is a way I can keep sane, not feel so helpless and do my small part to try and bring some comfort to anyone suffering at this tragic moment."Roger is accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Evan Hillhouse. Together they play acoustic versions of the songs on Sons Of New York's album American Dream as well as some covers and a few of Evan’s original songs. Sons Of New York live streams on Twitch on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6:00 PM Pacific time (USA). On Twitch search SonsOfNY or follow this link.Press:SonsOfNewYork@gmail.comSonsOfNewYork.comListen at:

Sons Of New York Live - Love Is The Answer - Twitch Stream 4-11-2020



