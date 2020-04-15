LA Musician & Twitch Streamer Builds Live Stream Music Venue In His House
COVID-19 has driven many musicians to live streaming these days but this guy went next level and built a music venue in his house.
Online, the room looks and sounds like a music venue you would find at a commercial location. Certainly, not one you'd find inside a house in a suburb of Los Angeles. "The entire time I was building this space, a part of me thought I was nuts, but like Kevin Costner in Field Of Dreams, another part of me just kept thinking, if you build it they will come. COVID-19 has changed everything and maybe having a music venue in your house is not so crazy after all." What seemed somewhat nuts a few weeks ago, now may very well be the future. At least the foreseeable future. At a press conference Tuesday, designed to lay out guidelines for the way back to normalcy, California Governor Gavin Newsom indicated that large-scale events that bring together hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers are not in the cards based upon the current guidelines and current expectations. Many cities and local municipalities around the world will continue to limit and adjust the size of gatherings as we pivot back to normalcy. An intimate club with a limited number of seats might be just what the Dr. Fauci ordered.
Roger was born and raised in Queens, New York and still has family in New Jersey. "It's heartbreaking to see what is happening in the New York area and maybe this is a way I can keep sane, not feel so helpless and do my small part to try and bring some comfort to anyone suffering at this tragic moment."
Roger is accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Evan Hillhouse. Together they play acoustic versions of the songs on Sons Of New York's album American Dream as well as some covers and a few of Evan’s original songs. Sons Of New York live streams on Twitch on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6:00 PM Pacific time (USA). On Twitch search SonsOfNY or follow this link.
https://www.twitch.tv/sonsofny/
Sons Of New York Live - Love Is The Answer - Twitch Stream 4-11-2020
