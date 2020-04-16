Working Daughter Launches Podcast Series Focused on Caregiving During the COVID-19 Crisis

The Working Daughter Podcast focuses on caregiving during the coronavirus crisis.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working Daughter , a community for women balancing eldercare, career, and more, has launched a new podcast series aimed at the millions of Americans caring for aging parents during the coronavirus crisis. Hosted by Liz O’Donnell, founder of Working Daughter and author of Working Daughter: A Guide to Caring For Your Aging Parents While Making A Living, the three-part series addresses the challenges related to caregiving during the coronavirus crisis."Family caregivers are under tremendous amounts of stress right now and it’s important they feel both seen and supported,” said O’Donnell. “As senior living facilities and hospitals restrict all visitation, adult children who have served as primary caregivers and advocates for aging and ill family members are cut off from seeing and helping them. And for those family caregivers whose parents live at home or with them, managing their needs and their risk of exposure is incredibly challenging. Meanwhile these caregivers are still doing the best they can to work from home, raise families and care for loved ones on top of it all. This podcast series aims to support them.”The series is sponsored by Seniorlink , a tech-enabled health services company focused on supporting family caregivers who care for family members at home. With technology and a dedicated care team comprised of nurses or social workers, caregivers feel supported at all times thanks to their services. With many of their programs, caregivers are able to receive a tax-free daily payment to support the work they do. To be eligible for the program care recipients need to receive Medicaid and/or are dual enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid plans. More information on Seniorlink can be found at Seniorlink.comThe Working Daughter podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and other podcast distribution providers. Visit https://workingdaughterpodcast.libsyn.com/rss to download the latest episodes.



