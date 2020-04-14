Sean Mireskandari, Prominent Iranian Born Attorney Biden vs Trump

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Donald Trump and his supporters are relying strongly on a current 2020 plan that links Democrats and their presumed presidential candidate, Joe Biden, not just to China but to their position in transmitting the coronavirus. Democrats are getting deeply concerned about the strategy succeeding. This week, the Trump re-election campaign launched a new ad amid Biden's resistance to travel restrictions from China intended to monitor coronavirus outbreak spread. This was accompanied by a fundraising solicitation on Saturday which hammered the point home: “I am TOUGH ON CHINA and Sleepy Joe Biden is WEAK ON CHINA,” it declared. Prominent Iranian born attorney, Sean Mireskandari is an avid believer that the Democrats and Biden have a big chance of failure due to such strategic opposition.

“If the issue of Hunter Biden and the Chinese bribes are true, then the concept of Biden becoming President will be the biggest disaster for the USA,” states Sean. “Biden will give the Chinese anything and everything they want including information on our national security.”

The ad calls Joe Biden soft on China and shows that President Trump plans to continue exploiting racial discord in his re-election bid. This political strategy seems to be a very well thought out as many people think Biden has a big chance of losing now. Inside the campaign, the strategy is simple: recognize China as the antagonist of a global pandemic that has disrupted well-established election plans and continue to grow harsh criticisms of the president. But when people learn about Biden’s attack on the president’s China travel ban, his other weak positions on China, and his conflict with Hunter Biden’s business deal with China, voters will be concerned.

Sean continues, “The Chinese will hold Biden hostage and Biden will obey in order to protect his son, and possibly himself. Nobody cares about Hunter; the issue is how much was Joe Biden involved in the billion-dollar bribe?”

The latest ad also reveals that even in recent years, in the midst of a public health problem, the world has shifted drastically while the president has not. He keeps guiding the country and conducting his campaign the way he always does by belittling his rivals and leveraging the ethnic tension. Although other presidents have used efforts to attempt and heal the country through times of collective turmoil, political strategists say Mr. Trump was pursuing the reverse path. It seems that the two running against each other both have foils. But what are the real consequences when one or the other wins? Time will tell, and it seems Sean has an opinion on the matter.

“If Biden wins and the bribes are true, America will never be the same and China will be the sole superpower of the world,” concludes Sean.



