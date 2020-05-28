Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Montana to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Gamble on the Best Compensation

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste. ” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

BUTTE , MONTANA , USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste. We do not want one person with mesothelioma in Montana to get hounded to death by lawyers calling them non-stop to help them with their compensation claim. Half of these lawyers don't know what they are talking about-or they simply act as brokers-they resell the person with mesothelioma to another law firm to do the actual work.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our number one goal for a person like this is that they receive the best compensation results. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste to ensure they get the best compensation results. Erik Karst and his team at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. Trust us-talking direct with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be much more informative that a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed free services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana:

https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma