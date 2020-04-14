The Marvel Group, Inc., and Fresh Gear have a Rapid Sanitizing Cabinet for Personal Protective Equipment.

Ozone Cabinet for Sanitizing PPE from The Marvel Group, Inc., and Fresh Gear

Chemical-Free Ozone Sanitizing Technology is now available for your facility. This mobile cabinet requires no installation, vents, or drains.

The Fresh Gear Rapid Sanitizing System will dry, disinfect and deodorize turnout gear, tactical gear, and industrial PPE.” — Fresh Gear

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a new tool to assist with the shortage of PPE gear that is happening across the country due to COVID-19. Hospitals, their emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, and first responders are all being affected by the lack of masks, gowns, face shields, and other protective equipment required to work safely every day. Front line workers are having to wash masks and let them dry for 3 DAYS to ensure that they are virus-free. The Marvel Group and Fresh Gear have a solution that can be put in any facility, quickly and easily.The Fresh Gear Rapid Sanitizing System was originally developed to dry, disinfect and deodorize turnout gear, tactical gear, and industrial PPE. It is trusted by fire, law enforcement, coast guard and other government agencies in the USA, Canada and overseas.A 30-minute cycle inside the machine would allow enough ozone to be generated, circulated, and then deactivated. The operator can then open the door and remove the sanitized PPE.It is the ONLY way to safely use the sufficient amount of powerful ozone gas to shock treat and thereby sanitize, and even disinfect, different types of Personal Protective Equipment. There is no installation required, no tanks to fill or empty, and no vents or drains. The Sanitizing cabinet features removable stainless steel shelves for scrubs and other larger PPE accommodation.



