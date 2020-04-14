The Marvel Group, Inc., and Fresh Gear have a Rapid Sanitizing Cabinet for Personal Protective Equipment.
Chemical-Free Ozone Sanitizing Technology is now available for your facility. This mobile cabinet requires no installation, vents, or drains.
The Fresh Gear Rapid Sanitizing System was originally developed to dry, disinfect and deodorize turnout gear, tactical gear, and industrial PPE. It is trusted by fire, law enforcement, coast guard and other government agencies in the USA, Canada and overseas.
A 30-minute cycle inside the machine would allow enough ozone to be generated, circulated, and then deactivated. The operator can then open the door and remove the sanitized PPE.
It is the ONLY way to safely use the sufficient amount of powerful ozone gas to shock treat and thereby sanitize, and even disinfect, different types of Personal Protective Equipment. There is no installation required, no tanks to fill or empty, and no vents or drains. The Sanitizing cabinet features removable stainless steel shelves for scrubs and other larger PPE accommodation.
