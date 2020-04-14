There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,909 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: The new cases counties of residence

The new cases counties of residence; 

Nairobi 6, Siaya 1 & Nakuru 1. 

5 are Kenyans, 1 Briton, 1 Pakistani & 1 Ugandan. 

6 have a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia & Comoros. 

The disease is affecting the most productive group of our society. 

