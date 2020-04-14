Knoll, Inc. Announces Virtual Format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the emerging and continuing health and safety considerations from the coronavirus outbreak (“COVID-19”), the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Knoll, Inc. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE:KNL), today announced that the Corporation’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:30 A.M, will be held solely over the web in a virtual-only format.



The Corporation urges its stockholders of record to utilize the 2020 Annual Meeting proxy voting system available for record holders at envisonreports.com/knl, and its stockholders who hold in “street name” to follow the 2020 Annual Meeting voting instructions provided by their broker or custodian. Please note that the previously distributed Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, and Proxy Card may still be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 16, 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders can access the virtual format of the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/293422984 with the password KNL2020 by entering their 15-digit voting control number (“control number”). Stockholders who hold shares in “record” form can find their control number on their Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Stockholders who hold the Corporation’s shares in “street name” through a broker or custodian must register in advance with the Corporation’s transfer agent, Computershare, in order to obtain a control number and access the virtual format of the meeting. To register, such Stockholders must submit to Computershare their name, email address and proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting their KNL holdings, and must also include “KNL Legal Proxy” in the subject or address line of the registration request. Registration requests should be sent to Computershare via email at legalproxy@computershare.com, or via U.S. mail at Computershare, KNL Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001. Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020, (3 business days prior to the meeting). Stockholders will receive a confirmation of their registration by email from Computershare with a control number to be used to access the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/293422984 with the password KNL2020. Any questions regarding the virtual format of the meeting, or how to access it, should be directed to Computershare at (877) 373-6374.

As the Corporation and the Board continue to monitor and assess efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19, all future updates pertaining to the Corporation’s COVID-19 response in relation to the 2020 Annual Meeting will be found in subsequent press releases and our filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contacts

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.