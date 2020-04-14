Host Hotels & Resorts Changes its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual-Only Format

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today announced, consistent with its prior disclosure in its Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, that, due to the emerging public health impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, directors and communities, the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to be held in a virtual-only meeting format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the definitive additional soliciting materials filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/ 292587268 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, which is HST2020.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial owner as of the close of business on March 19, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent), you can attend the meeting by registering in advance by obtaining a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled “Valid Proxy” in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday May 12, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/ 292587268 and enter your control number and the meeting password, which is HST2020.

Asking Questions and Voting

If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, you will be able to submit questions and vote your shares. Questions can be submitted within the Meeting Center site by clicking on the message icon in the upper right-hand corner of the page. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site, if you have not already voted your shares in advance or would like to change your prior vote.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, including if you are a beneficial owner who did not register a proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, click on the “I am a guest” button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/ 292587268 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Tejal Engman

Vice President

240.744.5116



