Butyl Rubber Market To Reach USD 6.42 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Increasing demand for automotive tires for new vehicles and the replacement of old tires are driving the demand for the Butyl Rubber market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Butyl Rubber market is forecast to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber used mostly in tires and tubes, as it consists of unique properties such as excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone, permeability to gas, and high low-temperature flexibility. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, protective clothes, closures, pharmaceutical stoppers, electrical cables, vials & tubes, hoses, and shoe soles.

With the growth in the manufacture of vehicles, the demand for tires is also expected to rise in the original equipment manufacturing market. This will have a significant impact on the market as butyl rubber is an indispensable raw material used for the manufacture of tires and tubes. Market players are also focusing on the replacement of old tires in keeping with new emission standards. The excellent gas barrier & good flex characteristics of butyl rubber has boosted its use across various industries. The butyl rubber sorbent has helped in removing PAH toxicity to a larger extent. The escalating use of the product for repairing roofs will propel the growth of the industry over the forthcoming years.

Europe occupies a significant market share of 19.8% in the year 2019 in the butyl rubber market. The compound is environment-friendly in nature, and the region is a large consumer of the product. The U.S., Germany, and China are the primary consumer base as well as production base.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/169

Further key findings from the report suggest

There are new regulations that require manufacturers to reduce the consumption of fuel of both tractors and trailers. Market players are improving fuel efficiency by focusing on developing innovative materials and high-grade butyl rubber, such as halo-butyl rubber. The application of halo-butyl in the tire tread application improves its dynamic properties such as improved wet and dry traction and improved performance in rolling resistance.

The market product is used in the explosives industry for the manufacture of plastic explosives. The increasing demand for the compound as a binding agent in explosives coupled with the rise in demand from the mining industry for explosives is driving its demand in the coming period.

The increasing demand for butyl rubber for roof repairing and damp proofing is expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the usage of food-grade butyl rubber in food applications is expected to propel the demand in the sector.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 20.3% in the year 2018. The region is switching to environmentally friendly products, and the growth in industrialization and automotive are fueling the demand for the market product.

Key participants include Lanxess, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sibur, Panjin Heyun Group, Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Formosa Synthetic Rubber, ExxonMobil, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, and Reliance Industries Limited, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/169

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Butyl Rubber market on the basis of product, applications, end users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Regular butyl

Bromo butyl

Chloro butyl

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tires & lubes

Adhesives, sealants, stoppers

Industrial & medical gloves

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Rubber Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east-and-africa-butyl-rubber-market-2017-forecast-to-2022

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.