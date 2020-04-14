Axtria™ Expands To A New Office In North Suburban Chicago

Axtria moves to Corporate 500, Chicago's premier infill campus at the epicenter of transportation, to accommodate the company's rapid growth.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a cloud software and big data analytics company, recently announced the expansion to its new office in Lake County, Illinois. The new office space will accommodate Axtria's rapidly growing employee population and local clientele.

Since its founding in 2010, Axtria has achieved rapid year-on-year growth each year, showing no signs of a slowdown. In-line with Axtria's current and forecasted growth, the move follows similar expansions across other geographies. This newest office is centrally located between I-294 and I-94. Corporate 500 is the only suburban office complex with direct access to the commuter rail system and the Chicago CBD via the Lake Cook Metra Station.

Axtria's Chicago employees will now enjoy the company's progressive, hybrid office floor plan found across other locations. Axtria's open office layouts streamline communication between team members, while multiple collaboration rooms enable team or independent work. Currently, Axtria operates out of multiple offices throughout the US, EU, and India.

When asked about the new office, Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria Co-Founder and CEO said:

"We are proud of our substantial growth within the market, and our investments within the company reflect our commitment to continue that progress. The US is one of our primary markets, for which we have developed substantial coverage. With our new office expansions, our teams will continue to collaborate, learn, and make an impact in the life sciences industry."

Axtria is one of the fastest-growing companies in the life sciences industry. With its strong business potential and surging client demand, Axtria is leading the market with technology innovation and unparalleled solution delivery. In the future, the company will continue to build and improve its cloud-based software products and hire aggressively to meet client needs.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company's founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations.

With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

