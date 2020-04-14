RISMedia Announces Power Broker Top 1,000

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISMedia, publisher of Real Estate magazine, announced the 32nd Annual Power Broker Report & Survey, the longest-running ranking of the Top 1,000 U.S. residential real estate brokerage firms by sales volume and transactions, available now on RISMedia.com . In addition to the ranking, the Annual Power Broker Report & Survey contains exclusive insights and research, also available on RISMedia.com.



Collectively, the Power Broker Top 1,000 garnered $1,491,869,249,084 in sales volume and 3,985,613 transactions in 2019, and encompassed more than 542,300 agents in more than 9,250 offices in the U.S. Among the Top 1,000, the average home-sale transaction in 2019 was $375,209.

The Top 20 Power Brokers by 2019 Sales Volume

1. Realogy Brokerage Group (Formerly NRT LLC)

2. HomeServices of America, Inc.

3. Compass

4. eXp World Holdings, Inc.

5. Douglas Elliman

6. Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

7. HomeSmart

8. William Raveis Real Estate

9. @properties

10. Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices

11. John L. Scott Real Estate

12. LIV/Sierra/Summit Sotheby's International Realty

13. RE/MAX Gold | One

14. RE/MAX Alliance | Equity Group

15. Coldwell Banker Bain

16. RE/MAX Results

17. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

18. First Team Real Estate

19. Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle Partners Group

20. Crye-Leike REALTORS®

The Top 20 Power Brokers by 2019 Transactions

1. HomeServices of America, Inc.

2. Realogy Brokerage Group (Formerly NRT LLC)

3. eXp World Holdings, Inc.

4. Compass

5. Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

6. HomeSmart

7. Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices

8. West USA Realty

9. Crye-Leike REALTORS®

10. Douglas Elliman

11. William Raveis Real Estate

12. Real Estate One, Inc.

13. Keller Williams Realty Pinnacle Partners Group

14. @properties

15. RE/MAX Results

16. CENTURY 21 Affiliated

17. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

18. Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

19. Fathom Realty

20. John L. Scott Real Estate

"Congratulations to all the leaders and their respective management teams and sales associates, who have contributed to the collective success represented in the 32nd Annual Power Broker Report," said John Featherston, founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. "While the Power Broker Report provides a look into the achievements of our industry's largest firms, every one of these firms, and especially their sales associates, are facing tremendous adversity due to the impact of the coronavirus on all of our communities. Our industry is extremely fortunate to have so many industrious, effective and dedicated businessmen and women, and it is our honor to celebrate this year's leaders in both transactions and closed dollar volume. We all hope and pray we recover from this crisis soon."

The 32nd Annual Power Broker Report & Survey is sponsored by American Home Shield, Homes.com, HSA Home Warranty, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.

About RISMedia's 32nd Annual Power Broker Report & Survey

RISMedia's 32nd Annual Power Broker Report & Survey is based on an online survey of residential real estate brokerages in the U.S., conducted by RISMedia in early 2020. The survey ranks brokerages by closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2019. Brokerages must have had an individual, shareholder or entity with a minimum 50.1 percent ownership interest, inclusive of subsidiaries, complete the survey, and have had their submissions verified by the associated broker and accountant, CFO or other party who can validate the accuracy of the data submitted.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, trends, and strategies through Real Estate magazine and RISMedia.com, its award-winning Housecall blog, and its renowned networking and educational events, including RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Newsmakers Awards, Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner.

