Tunisia : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Tunisia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

April 14, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The Covid-19 outbreak aggravates Tunisia’s already elevated macroeconomic imbalances. The crisis is expected to reduce growth to an unprecedented -4.3 percent. It will also give rise to urgent fiscal and BOP financing needs of 2.6 and 4.7 percent of GDP in 2020, respectively, with large downside risks due to exceptional uncertainty. If not addressed, these gaps cause immediate and severe economic disruption.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/103

English

Publication Date:

April 14, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513540474/1934-7685

Stock No:

1TUNEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

46

