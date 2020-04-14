Tunisia : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Tunisia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
April 14, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Covid-19 outbreak aggravates Tunisia’s already elevated macroeconomic imbalances. The crisis is expected to reduce growth to an unprecedented -4.3 percent. It will also give rise to urgent fiscal and BOP financing needs of 2.6 and 4.7 percent of GDP in 2020, respectively, with large downside risks due to exceptional uncertainty. If not addressed, these gaps cause immediate and severe economic disruption.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/103
English
Publication Date:
April 14, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513540474/1934-7685
Stock No:
1TUNEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
46
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.