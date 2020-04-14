Commercial Pilot Duncan John MacDonald is Featured in Exclusive Kivo Daily Interview

As a highly successful commercial pilot, Duncan John MacDonald draws from his professional experience to discuss the current status of the tourism landscape.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Pilot, Duncan John MacDonald is pleased to announce that he has been featured in an exclusive one on one interview with Kivo Daily. With years of industry experience, he takes the time to discuss his extensive career as an airline pilot, while highlighting his educational background. After graduating from one of the highest-ranked aviation programs in the country, Duncan attributes his success to his unwavering dedication and willingness to learn.Duncan also takes the time to explain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry and how airlines are responding to the current global crisis. He is optimistic that all actions being taken to slow the spread, will help to eliminate any further adverse effects.For those interested in reading his full interview it can be accessed directly on the Kivo Daily website here About Kivo DailyKivo Daily is a global digital media, technology, and brand building company with a strong focus on knowledge in business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. As one of the fastest-growing digital publications in North America, Kivo is committed to providing top quality content.About Duncan John MacDonaldDuncan attended the College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science at Le Tourneau University in Longview, Texas, where he received a BSc in aviation studies, before continuing his studies at Flight School in New Braunfels. Currently residing in Dallas, Texas, Duncan has worked as an airline pilot for over ten years and is thankful that his career provides him with the opportunity to travel the world.To learn more about Duncan John MacDonald please visit his personal website here.



