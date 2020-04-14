Aging Life Care Managers Partner With MyndYou to Provide Virtual Care to Older Adults in the Face of COVID-19

Aging Life Care Association | 35th Anniversary | The experts in aging well. MyndYou HealthSense LLC

ALCA Managers use MyndYou's AI-based remote calling to engage clients & monitor changes in health using passive voice analytics to ensure timely, targeted care.

ALCA members are innovative and focused on their client's care. We are proud to have some of our members using MyndYou to engage with their clients using this advanced technology.” — ALCA CEO Taney Hamill

TUCSON, AZ, US, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyndYou Inc., a Corporate Partner of the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA), announced today a program to expand remote care management and combat social isolation for older adults in their homes. In a joint effort to respond proactively to the effects of COVID-19, and the risk it poses on their older adult clients, MyndYou has partnered with a number of ALCA care managers who utilize MyndYou's remote calling platform and voice-analytics solution to continue delivering high quality, personalized care management—as they did before the COVID-19 outbreak—while ensuring the safety of both clients and care managers.How it works:ALCA care managers utilize MyndYou's remote calling platform to remain engaged and connected to their clients despite social distancing guidelines.In the background of each call, MyndYou's AI-driven voice analytics operate passively to detect subtle health changes by listening to the changing "music" of the client's voice, raising a flag when a significant change is detected.These anomalies—which can be triggered due to physical, mental, or cognitive-related health risks—provide care managers with an additional layer of insight into their clients' wellbeing that can empower their decisions to best support each clients' individual needs."ALCA members like Anne Sansevero and Elaine Wilson are typical of our Association, innovative and singularly-focused on their client's care. We are proud to have some of our members using MyndYou initially before COVID-19, and even more excited for additional members to engage with their clients using this advanced technology during this pandemic," says ALCA CEO, Taney Hamill.This initiative in the face of COVID-19 is a collaboration between MyndYou and Aging Life Care Managers in New York who are already actively utilizing the platform to provide remote care to their clients and receive AI-based feedback from MyndYou's voice analytics. In the second phase of the collaboration, MyndYou's smartphone app will be incorporated into care management methods to provide even further objective insight into the health and function of older adult clients. The MyndYou For You app, which is downloaded once by clients and operates passively in the background, detects changes in walking, driving, and voice patterns related to hospitalization risk, deteriorating cognitive function, and more. The insights from the app are elevated directly to the care managers, who can proactively engage with clients at the onset of change to provide timely and targeted interventions when needed."Now more than ever, remote and personalized care management is key to ensuring the health and safety of older adults in the community," says Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, CEO and co-founder of MyndYou. "This program allows ALCA care managers the opportunity to continue supporting their high-risk clients virtually, while relying on our predictive analytics for added insights that can help drive care to the right individuals, at the right time."About the Aging Life Care AssociationAging Life Care Associationwas formed in 1985 to advance dignified care for older adults and their families in the United States. Founded by a handful of women entrepreneurs in the social work and nursing fields, the Association has grown to over 2000 members nationwide, and have cared for about two million older adults over its 35-year history. Aging Life Care Professionalshave extensive training and experience working with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving issues. Through a process of assessment, care planning and implementation, advocacy, education, decision support, and coaching, the Aging Life Care Professional guides families to specific decisions and actions that ensure quality care and optimal functioning for those they love. The practice of Aging Life Care™ and the role of care providers have captured a national spotlight, as generations of Baby Boomers age in the United States and abroad. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit www.aginglifecare.org About MyndYouMyndYou developed the first brain-driven, artificial intelligence (AI)-based triaging and case management solution that bridges the gaps of care by empowering healthcare practitioners and providers to remotely engage and intervene with high-risk patients in their homes and communities, at the right time. Through its groundbreaking Cognitive Complexity analysis of speech and day-to-day activity patterns and automated engagement tools, MyndYou detects subtle changes in cognitive functioning to activate care adjustments in care and timely interventions that improve patient engagement, health outcomes, and quality of life. For more information on MyndYou's COVID-19 response, please visit www.myndyou.com/covid19/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.