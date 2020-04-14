Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with SunSouth Bancshares, Inc.
April 14, 2020
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with SunSouth Bancshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
SunSouth Bancshares, Inc., Dothan, Alabama Written Agreement, dated September 20, 2013 (PDF) Terminated April 7, 2020
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
