A Recent Poll Suggests That Most New Yorkers Are Worried About The 2020 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted heavy financial stress and feelings of job insecurity on New Yorkers, a new poll shows.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siena College found that 77 percent of eligible voters are at least somewhat concerned about the virus and serious financial fallout from it, according to a survey released Monday. Paying monthly bills was a concern for 51 percent of respondents, compared to 45 percent who weren’t worried. Younger folks felt the pinch more, with 61 percent of people ages 18 to 34, and 65 percent of the 35-39 set, saying they’re seriously concerned about meeting monthly financial obligations.

Along ethnic lines, that anxiety is highest among Latinos surveyed, 60 percent of whom registered financial concerns. Forty-nine percent of African Americans and 41 percent of whites said they were worried. That’s as 58 percent of respondents said they are worried their retirement savings or investments will lose their value, compared to 38 percent who were not concerned. And 37 percent of New Yorkers are also anxious they will be laid off, while 58 percent said they are not worried. Of those anxious about losing their jobs, 66 percent are very concerned.

Last month’s jobs report showed the US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, but that doesn’t account for almost 10 million additional jobless claims workers filed within the last two weeks of that month. Plus, millions of unemployed New Yorkers trying to apply for unemployment with the state Labor Department have been met with difficulties like dropped calls and the website’s constant crashing. Now, 41 percent of New Yorkers even said they are concerned about being able to afford food. Meanwhile, 95 percent of New Yorkers are either under mandatory or self-quarantine or cutting back on social interactions.

The pandemic is also negatively impacting individual mental health, as 68 percent said their anxiety level has risen. However, 75 percent admitted they appreciate the extra time to spend with loved ones and 76 percent said they are finding enjoyment in the small things more than ever before. The survey polled 402 people from March 30 to April 2, with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.



