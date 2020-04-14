The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) investigates impact of COVID-19 on health workers

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) (www.HSRC.ac.za), in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, will conduct a joint survey looking at how COVID-19 is impacting on health workers.

Health workers are on the frontlines of the global fight against COVID-19. Across the world, with South Africa being no exception, health workers have also been infected by the virus.

With this in mind, the HSRC and UKZN’s School of Medicine would like to understand how the virus is affecting South African health workers – both physically and emotionally.

The survey conducted on an online platform and will look at some of the following issues:

Expanded Professional Designations – Nurses, Medical Practitioners, Medical Students, Support staff as well as Allied Healthcare Workers

Current role in the health care sector

Have health care workers received training on dealing with COVID-19

Levels of knowledge, awareness and attitudes to COVID 19

The use and access to Personal Protective Equipment in the workplace

Perceptions of risk in the workplace

Concerns in relation to COVID-19

Health and psychosocial wellbeing of the respondent

Professor Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study has asked “all health workers to please share the link with colleagues so that government can ascertain a better picture of what is happening in the medical fraternity as it responds to COVID-19. If we can understand this better, we can ensure the correct interventions to protect health workers physically and emotionally.”

Professor Moshabela from UKZN’s School of Medicine said, “We are very happy to work with the HSRC on this survey and to be part of national efforts to understand how COVID-19 is impacting on our health professionals. We ask all health professionals to please take a few minutes to fill in this questionnaire. It will help us to understand how we should help and support you. To make is as easy as possible, we have also chosen a data free platform,” concluded Professor Moshabela.

To participate in the study, please click on the link below:

www.hsrc.ac.za/heroes

The data from this survey will be used to advise government on how to capacitate health workers to ensure they are able to deliver quality health care services, particularly as South Africa prepares for a possible increase in COVID-19 diagnoses later in the year.

Media contact: Manusha Pillai Mobile: 082 389 3587 Email: MPillai@hsrc.ac.za

About the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC): The HSRC (www.HSRC.ac.za) was established in 1968 as South Africa’s statutory research agency and has grown to become the largest dedicated research institute in the social sciences and humanities on the African continent, doing cutting-edge public research in areas that are crucial to development.

Our mandate is to inform the effective formulation and monitoring of government policy; to evaluate policy implementation; to stimulate public debate through the effective dissemination of research-based data and fact-based research results; to foster research collaboration; and to help build research capacity and infrastructure for the human sciences.

The Council conducts large-scale, policy-relevant, social-scientific research for public sector users, non-governmental organizations and international development agencies. Research activities and structures are closely aligned with South Africa’s national development priorities.



