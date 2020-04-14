UPS Hosts Webinar To Help Small Businesses Adapt Digital Marketing During Novel Coronavirus

Experts convene to discuss digital marketing strategies during pandemic

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With most consumers sheltered in place, many small and medium-sized businesses are isolated from their customer base. To help them stay connected, UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced a webinar designed to help SMBs adapt and transform marketing strategies to digital. The free webinar will be held at 1 PM (EDT) on Thursday, April 16.

UPS and digital experience agency Econsultancy will discuss strategies to convert marketing, commerce, and customer engagement to digital and make the most of digital platforms and channels. The experts will provide tips for SMBs to increase reach and generate brand awareness, communicate and engage in an unpredictable environment, and optimize conversions through their website.

“In these unprecedented times, small businesses have to act quickly to ever-changing circumstances,” said Kathleen Marran, UPS Vice President of Marketing, Diverse Customer Segments and webinar host. “We’ll share practical advice to help them use digital platforms and techniques to support their business revenue through these challenging times.”

Marran will be joined by Neil Perkin, Econsultancy expert facilitator and digital transformation guru. They will also field questions from webinar participants.

In addition to providing digital marketing strategies during the webinar, UPS is also offering free 15-minute virtual consultation s with the UPS small business team where SMBs can discuss challenges with shipping and logistics. UPS streamlined shipping helps SMBs get products out the door, and they can sign up for the UPS My Choice® for business tool to track outbound shipments, make changes, and tell customers when they will be delivered.

Customers can also receive a discount rate for UPS® shipping services on www.ups.com. By typing in the EASY promotional code, shippers can save 15% off ground, 35% off air, and 40% off international shipments every time. Plus, UPS will take 40% off the surcharge for residential deliveries.*

UPS and UPS Capital have partnered with Kabbage to support www.helpsmallbusiness.com , a resource site where SMBs can sign up and sell gift certificates online and receive money for sales as early as the next business day1. The site was launched by Kabbage, a data and technology company providing small business cash flow solutions.

UPS operations and The UPS Store® locations have been designated by Governors’ offices in all 50 states as critical infrastructure, and pick up and deliver services continue, even in restricted areas. During the crisis, UPS pickup and drop off locations, including The UPS Store®, are still operating. The UPS Global Locator is being updated in real-time to reflect the nearest available active locations.

To register for the webinar, click here .

Also, learn more about how UPS is helping support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

* Subject to Terms and Conditions

1Transactions that are processed by 5 p.m. ET will be deposited in your bank account the following banking day. Any transactions that are processed after 5 p.m. ET will be deposited in your bank account within 2 banking days. Settlement to your bank account may be delayed if transactions are flagged for review.

