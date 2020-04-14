Emotion Analytics Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Emotion Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
April 14, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Emotion Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Emotion Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Emotion Analytics market. This report focused on Emotion Analytics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Emotion Analytics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Microsoft
IBM
IMotions
Kairos
Beyond Verbal
Affectiva
Eyeris (EmoVu)
NViso
Realeyes
Yuyidata
Adoreboard
Heartbeat AI
Deloitte
SAS Institute
Clarabridge
Crimson Hexagon
Berkshire Media
Dentsu
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Media & Entertainment
Retail and Education
Financial Services
Healthcare
Others
Major Type as follows:
Facial Analytics
Speech Analytics
Video Analytics
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Microsoft
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 IMotions
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Kairos
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Beyond Verbal
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Affectiva
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Eyeris (EmoVu)
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 NViso
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Realeyes
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Yuyidata
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Adoreboard
3.12 Heartbeat AI
3.13 Deloitte
3.14 SAS Institute
3.15 Clarabridge
3.16 Crimson Hexagon
3.17 Berkshire Media
3.18 Dentsu
Continued….
