Taking Care of the Doctors Who Care for Us

The heroes in this pandemic are the doctors, nurses and other emergency workers who are putting their own lives on the line to save ours

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Budapest wanted to let the doctors know how much we appreciate what they are doing.

Local Scientologists donated 280 kilos (more than 600 pounds) of fresh apples, pears, oranges, bananas, pineapples, kiwis, grapefruit and lemons along with soft drinks and several kilos of snacks to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff of Budapest’s central hospital.

The Scientologists wanted to let the hospital staff know how much they appreciate their selfless help that is needed so much in these challenging times.

The greatest gift people can give to the doctors is to stay healthy. Hospitals are working under tremendous pressure to save lives.

Prevention is important. The Church of Scientology has created its How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is available in 17 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

