CLE Companion Adds Another Partner - Lawyers of Distinction - Solidifying Itself as Disruptor in the CLE Industry

AUSTIIN, TX, US, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal technology company CLE Companion announced today a partnership with Lawyers of Distinction , providing its customers with convenient, on-demand Continuing Legal Education programming at a fraction of the cost they would pay traditional CLE purveyors.“We’re excited to be able to officially announce this partnership,” said Kristin Davidson, the founder and CEO of CLE Companion. “Legal businesses, like Lawyers of Distinction, are increasingly recognizing the value of delivering CLE to their attorneys, saving them hundreds of dollars a year in what they would be spending on traditional CLE providers and attending conferences.”In the past several months, CLE Companion has finalized close to 10 partnerships, and the demand for its unique partnership model is rising . “This will be the standard moving forward and were excited to be the leader,” she said.The value to attorneys is compelling.“Online CLE courses are a convenient tool for any attorney and one of the easiest ways to save time, reduce costs, and enhance industry knowledge,” said Davidson.CLE Companion has enhanced these features to another level with features like integrated partner API and a Credit Tracker. “It’s a complete package,” added Davidson.Lawyers of Distinction is a select membership community featuring lawyers nationwide with exceptional skill sets. Adding a CLE component to their membership is a ground-breaking effort by the Lawyers of Distinction corporate team, virtually doubling their membership values overnight.“Lawyers of Distinction is always looking for new ways to stay in front of the fast-moving changes in legal technology. Adding a membership to CLE Companion is a great way to enhance our value and commitment to our members,” said founder and CEO Robert Baker.“We are confident this investment in attorney education will pay off,” added Baker.About CLE CompanionCLE Companion is a fully accredited online CLE provider. Their mission is to take continuing legal education into the next phase of legal technology, which led them to create the most innovative, convenient CLE platform in the industry. Through goals of quality, service and value, CLE Companion has set the bar for Continuing Legal Education in all areas of practice. Find out more at clecompanion.comAbout Lawyers of DistinctionLawyers of Distinction is a legal honorary organization featuring lawyers nationwide with exceptional skill sets. Multiple benefits are bundled for attorneys creating a turnkey marketing machine. In addition to unlimited CLE access, membership benefits include our professional logo, plaques and crystals, a discount savings club, a professional press release, social media announcements, and publication of member names in The New York Times, USA Today, The American Lawyer, and The National Law Journal. Other benefits include office brochures, educational workshops, and a comprehensive member profile within our directory, which includes the member’s headshot, area of practice, biography, office location, and reviews. Find out more at lawyersofdistinction.com

