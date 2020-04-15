RARE, ORIGINAL “TROPOTYPE-STYLED” 1949 MID-CENTURY HOME JUST LISTED IN MIAMI AREA

Rare, Original 1949 “Tropotype-Style” Home Designed to Seamlessly Blend Indoor-Outdoor Living Shane M. Graber, Top Miami Real Estate Broker

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL, April 15, 2020--A rare, 1949 original “Tropotype-styled” home-- showcasing the renowned Modern Tropical mid-century architectural design-- is now for sale at $899,000 in Miami Shores. The home was built as the personal resort-style residence of Jerome Schilling, a draftsman and architect in the internationally acclaimed Miami-based firm of Polevitksy, Johnson & Associates. The firm created a revolutionary and leading style based on International Modern design credited for seamlessly blended indoor and outdoor living. Utilizing details gathered from his favorite projects with the Polevitsky firm, Schilling built the home custom for his family. The design is ideal for dwellings in South Florida as it provides unfettered access to the area’s tropical climate and lush natural beauty.

“While much sought-after by architects and design enthusiasts throughout the world, the original homes featuring this Tropotype design are quite uncommon in the Miami area, making them highly prized,” said Shane M. Graber, of GRABER Realty Group, one of Miami’s top real estate brokers and the listing agent. “They never last on the market for very long.”

The home offers three bedrooms in the main house and a bonus office-guest room, plus a detached guest suite with full bath and separate entrance, making it in perfect keeping with what today’s buyers want. Positioned to capture the southeast breeze from nearby Biscayne Bay, the home is situated in desirable Miami Shores, an established century-old affluent bedroom community located 9 miles north of booming downtown Miami.

“This is a very rare and phenomenal structure. Although mid-century modern architecture has since been popularized in South Florida, there are incredibly few original examples of this build quality. We can count them on one hand,” said architect William Arthur, IV, whose grandfather was a co-worker of Schilling in the ground-breaking Polevitsky firm. Arthur’s own firm, WHAA, roots its architecture practice today from that of Polevitzky’s. The Tropotype style developed by the Polevitzky firm has more recently been coined “MiMo” --short for mid-century inspired Miami Modernism.

Created as a personal vacation-style escape, the home has the feel of a resort hotel, understandably so, since the firm’s main work was designing hotels--the most notable in Havana and Miami Beach. The two story, L-shaped home is situated so that all rooms face the expansive patio, pool and extensive, sumptuous landscaping. “To focus your interest on the yard is so refreshing. Today, in designing most homes, you can’t get the span of space utilized here,” Arthur further explained.

To provide unfettered contact with this natural environment and create a passive cooling system--a significant benefit in tropical climates--overhangs were extended on the home to shield it from rain and direct sunshine. The overhangs are enclosed with a two-story mesh screen to create parallel loggias, or breezeways, connected to living and bedroom spaces with large sliding glass wall panels on the other side of the screen to allow breathability from the interior to the exterior.

Inside, the spacious living and dining area is open concept in design-- which is more common today, but unheard of at the time. “This layout and flow make living relaxed and efficient and entertaining easy,” pointed out broker Graber. “My grandfather told stories of the great soirees--that’s what they called them in the 50’s--at the Schilling home,” added architect Arthur. “They were quite social, and the house was designed for this. With the indoor-outdoor spatial design, the kids could be outside playing and running around as the adults talked in the living area. It was so free flowing and completely applicable to today.”

To add to the tranquil, resort feel, all rooms in the main house have a pool view and the bedrooms are split for privacy. Plus, tucked away at the end of the upstairs screened loggia is a sunset rooftop terrace overlooking the expansive gardens with an exterior pipe-railing spiral staircase to descend to the pool. “Amazing, eye-catching characteristics aren’t just set-back in the private side of the home, though, they start on the front,” explained Graber, a leading broker-agent in the Miami Shores area. “Neighbors, passersby and architects all talk about the twenty, deep set square colorful apertures, or windows, on the front façade. Everyone’s intrigued! Inside, they line the staircase and create a multi-hued kaleidoscope effect while providing interior privacy from the street, another creative feature brought home by Schilling which was used in the firm’s hotels.”

“Iconic design is timeless, authentic. It’s amazing the home was designed in 1949. The forward-looking architecture and layout of the house have stood the test of time and set the stage for modern living as we know it today,” added Graber. “The beauty is that so much of the original character has been preserved, yet still, we are excited to see how a buyer will leave their own mark if updating this modern historic gem.”

For more information about this 1949 original Tropotype-style home, nicknamed Pineapple Paradise at 1270 NE 102 Street in Miami Shores, Florida, 33138, go to www.PineappleParadiseMiamiShores.com or MLS, Zillow, Trulia or Realtor.Com. Listed by Shane M. Graber.

