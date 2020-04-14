Utility Truck Market Size to Reach USD 90.66 Billion by 2026; Increasing Applications Will Create High Product Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Ford Motor Company, AB Volvo, BYD Motors, Inc., Daimler AG, Rosenbauer International AG, Navistar, Paccar, Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., and other players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global utility truck market size is projected to reach USD 90.66 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing demand and subsequent availability of utility truck across the world will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Utility Truck Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Truck Type (Garbage Truck, Fire Truck, Dump Truck, Sweeper Truck, and Others), By Engine Type (ICE and Electric) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 47.22 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Utility trucks are automobiles that are designed for user-specific purposes. They are manufactured on the basis of the function that they are going to perform. They are mostly used by private and government organizations. The availability of fire trucks, garbage disposals, and cleaning trucks will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The massive investment in the adoption of electric utility trucks as well as hybrid trucks will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. Technological advancements have played a vital role in the growth of the market and the emphasis on the reduction of fuel combustion will emerge in favor of market growth.



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth of the Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The demand for hybrid utility trucks has created several opportunities for the companies in the market. In April 2019, LION Electric announced the launch of new garbage utility truck that is powered by electricity. The ‘Class 8’ garbage truck will be powered by a lithium ion NMC battery and will help cater the demand for hybrid utility truck by consumers. LION’s latest hybrid utility vehicle will njjot just help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

North America Dominates the Global Market; Presence of Numerous Large Scale Companies Will Favor Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing utility truck market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The use of hybrid and electric trucks has had a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 18,085 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific will witness considerable CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing urbanization and constantly rising population in several countries across this region.



List of the Key Companies that are operating in the utility truck market are:

Ford Motor Company

AB Volvo

BYD Motors, Inc.

Daimler AG

Rosenbauer International AG.

Navistar

Paccar

Pierce Manufacturing, Inc.

Others





Industry Developments:

December 2018: Pierce Manufacturing Inc., has announced that it has delivered five Pierce® Enforcer™ pumpers and one Ascendant® 107’ Aerial Ladder to the Alabama Fire and Rescue Department.



