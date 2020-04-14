Block & Leviton LLP Investigates GSX Techedu Inc. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) and certain of its officers. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



This morning, analyst Citron Research published a scathing report, calling GSX “The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011.” It reported that “[u]p to 70% of revenues are fabricated and the Chinese media agrees,” and that GSX “is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation.”

If you purchased or acquired shares of GSX and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/gsx .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

