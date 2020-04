Drug Eluting Stent Market to Exhibit 6.6% CAGR by 2026; Advent of Novel Drug Eluting Stents Will Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Drug Eluting Stent Market Research Report are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Drug Eluting Stent Market size is forecast to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2026, attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. A drug eluting stent is a semi-rigid device in the form of a tube that is coated with a drug that helps to prevent restenosis of an arterial blockage when released. They help to reduce restenosis cases and also limits the risk of late or early thrombosis in patients. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 5.71 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 to 2026.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-102612





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-102612





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the market segment based on factors such as type, scaffold, drug, end-user, and regions. It also provides market figures and CAGRs of the leading segments with its attributed reasons. Additionally, the report throws light on current drug eluting stent market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights. Competitive landscape, list of players operating in the market and the strategies adopted by them to earn the leading position in the market are also listed in the report. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.



Market Drivers



Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Nations will Propel Growth

The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a significant factor in boosting the global market for drug eluting stents. Besides this, government-supported reimbursement policies and rise in expenditure on research and development of better stents are also aiding in the expansion of the market. This, coupled with the FDA approvals and CE marks received for many stents, is expected to promote the drug eluting stent market growth in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market may face challenges in terms of product recalls. Nevertheless, the introduction of technologically advanced and novel therapeutics is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Quick Buy - Drug Eluting Stent Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102612





Regional Segmentation:



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Will Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

Currently, North America is holding the significant share drug eluting stent market share owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the supported reimbursement policies supported by governments in the region. In 2018, this region generated a revenue of USD 1.76 billion. Additionally, the increasing trend of biodegradable polymer-based drug eluting scaffolds may further help this region continue dominance in the forecast period as well. On the other side, the market in Europe will emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to the rise in the number of third-generation DES with the CE mark and the rising popularity of polymer technology for the production of stents. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and the improving medical infrastructure and medical facilities will help Asia Pacific witness significant growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Boston, Abbott, and Medtronic Collectively Holding a Dominant Share in the Consolidated Market

The global drug eluting stent market is consolidated in nature with the presence of both small, medium, and large players. Companies are aiming to develop a DES of various sizes to target multiple indications. Currently, players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Abbott are holding more than 50% of the DES market share. All players are focusing on getting FDA approvals and CE marks from authorities for gaining a competitive edge in the market and earn more drug eluting stents market revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of Significant Drug Eluting Stent Market Manufacturers are as follows:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

Biotronik

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Others



Major Industry Developments of the Drug Eluting Stents Market are the following:

February 2018 – The U.S. FDA approved the launch of the smallest DES into the market called Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm to help patients with coronary artery diseases (CAD).



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-102612





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases, By Key Regions/ Key Countries, 2018 New Product Launches, By Key Market Players Key Industry Developments, Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Pricing Analysis, By Key Brands, Key Players/ Key Regions

Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Coronary Stenting Peripheral Stenting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Scaffold Cobalt-Chromium Platinum-Chromium Nitinol Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Sirolimus Paclitaxel Zotarolimus Everolimus Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-102612







Have a Look at Related Reports:

Cardiovascular Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Coronary Stenting, Peripheral Stenting), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stents (DES), Bioresorbable Stents, Bare Metal Stents & Others), Disease Indication (Venous Disease, Arterial Disease), End User and Geography Forecast by 2025

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 -2026

Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/drug-eluting-stent-des-market-9749



Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.