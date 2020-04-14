Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market to surpass US$ 4413.8 million by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs) are a glycolipid class of biosurfactants produced by a variety yeast and fungal strains. MELs offer environmental compatibility, mild production conditions, structural diversity, self-assembling properties, and versatile biochemical functions. MELs are used in household detergents, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and in the food processing sector.

The global mannosylerythritol lipids market is estimated to account for US$ 4413.8 Mn in terms of value and 374.4 MT in terms of volume by the end of 2027.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3692

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of MELs in various sectors is expected to propel growth of the global mannosylerythritol lipids market over the forecast period. MELs have high biodegradability, good stability at various conditions, and excellent emulsifying activity. It is a natural sugar-based surfactant and is used in the fields of nanomaterials, bioscience, macromolecular chemistry, cosmetics and medicines.

Moreover, rapid growth in the textile industry is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), 2018 state of the U.S. Textile Industry Address, in 2017, the value of U.S. man-made fiber and filament, textile, and apparel shipments totaled an estimated US$ 77.9 billion, an increase from US$ 74.4 billion in output in 2016 and an increase of 16% since 2009.

Market Opportunities

R&D related to MELs is expected to offer lucrative growth of the global mannosylerythritol lipids market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, researchers from Zhejiang University, China, reported the production of MELs using waste cooking oil instead of soybean oil and evaluation of the major characteristics and compositions of MELs.

Moreover, research in pharmacological activity of MELs is also expected to aid in growth of the market. MELs reportedly induce P12 cells apoptosis and differentiation through an ERK-related signal cascade and trigger the differentiation of B16 melanoma cells via a signaling pathway that involves PKCα.

Market Restraints

High production costs, expensive raw materials, low production, and tough downstream are some of the factors that are expected to hinder growth of the global mannosylerythritol lipids market.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3692

Key Takeaways:

Household Detergent segment held dominant position in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market in 2018, accounting for 30.4% share in terms of value, followed by Personal Care & Cosmetics and pharmaceutical segment, respectively. The growth of the household detergent segment can be attributed to the increase in investments by the major industry players for expanding their product portfolio. For instance, Wipro has invested US$ 254.5 million for diversifying and expanding its product range in fabric conditioners and detergents.

Europe region held dominant position the global mannosylerythritol lipids market in 2018, accounting for 34.5% share in terms of value, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively. The growth of the Europe region in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market can be attributed to the introduction of stringent government regulations and the increase in demand for bio-based products. People are becoming more aware about environmental protection and are therefore adopting the bio-based products, as they degrade easily and do not harm the environment.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on adopting sustainable practices in the industry. For instance, in February 2019, Toyobo Co., Ltd. joined Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund (CSCF), a venture capital fund operated by independent European fund manager Capricorn Venture Partners n.v., to make investments in growing companies in sectors such as functional materials, foods, feed products, textiles and fuels under the concept of “sustainable chemistry.”

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Biotopia Co. Ltd. announced that Huons Natural, a manufacturer of dietary supplements and drinks based on functional ingredient, decided to merge with Biotopia Co. Ltd

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market include, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Biotopia Co. Ltd., Damy Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Kanebo Cosmetics (Formulator).

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/mannosylerythritol-lipids-market-3692

Market Developments:

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Toyobo Co., Ltd. completed acquisitions of stock in Teijin Film Solutions Limited (TFS) and P.T. Indonesia Teijin Film Solutions (ITFS).

Major players in the market are also focused on expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, Kao Corporation built a new global portfolio in its Kao Group Cosmetics Business.

Market Segmentation:

By End-use Industry

Household Detergents

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skincare Hair Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Laundry Dish Wash



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.