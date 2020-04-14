CollegeGrad Ranks Carahsoft as a Top Entry Level Employer for 2020

Company Ranked on List for 11th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2020 list of Top Entry Level Employers by CollegeGrad.com , a leading entry level job site for college students and recent graduates. According to the CollegeGrad.com survey , Carahsoft is projected to onboard 700 new employees and 174 interns in 2020, a 27 percent increase from last year.



“This award highlights our recruiting team’s impressive work, and we are proud to earn this recognition for the 11th consecutive year,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We value the energy, passion for learning, and commitment our entry-level employees bring to our sales, marketing, contracts and customer operations teams.”

Hiring new college graduates, investing in their training and then promoting from within have been key to Carahsoft’s fast growth since its founding in 2004. In fact, the majority of Carahsoft’s senior leaders started with Carahsoft as new college graduates. Robust recruiting, referral and internship programs drive Carahsoft’s hiring success. More than 20 training programs and on-going professional development resources help ensure employee success over the long term.

Carahsoft’s dedicated recruiting team works with local schools including James Madison University, University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, George Mason University and the University of Maryland. The Carahsoft team participates in 14 student ambassador programs, in addition to resume writing seminars, mock interviews and professional development courses to ensure all students and recent graduates are equipped with the tools needed for success.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

Carahsoft is currently offering career opportunities in sales, marketing, information technology and customer operations. Follow @CarahsoftCareer to learn more about immediate job openings and opportunities, and apply now at carahsoft.com/careers .

