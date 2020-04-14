Coronavirus - Kenya: The First phase of the mass testing will see approximately 12,000 testing kits

The 1st phase of the mass testing will see approximately 12,000 testing kits deployed to the targeted areas. We have deployed 1000 testing kits to the Kenya Ports Authority, Mombasa county, based on the risk of transmission as well as Mandera & Siaya Counties.



