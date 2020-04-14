NeighborWorks America provides $4.78 million in grants to 239 nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Grants will support food banks, shelters, virtual counseling and more

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America today announced that the organization awarded $4.78 million in emergency flexible grants to 239 nonprofits to help continue their vital services to the people they serve. This additional funding will help meet internal and external challenges to uninterrupted service and keep people connected during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these changing times, many organizations have to adjust and pivot to create more virtual environments, to acquire more supplies, all to serve the individuals and families who rely on them daily for their pressing needs,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “We are trying to alleviate that burden as much as we can through the delivery of these emergency grants.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing major disruptions in communities. NeighborWorks America supports a network of nearly 250 organizations, in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and the NeighborWorks network plays a critical role as a resource for crucial programs and services and in providing stable housing for those in need. Examples of the pressing needs these organizations are experiencing:

Network organizations with rental properties are instituting preventive measures, including additional cleaning to reduce risk of outbreaks, installing hand sanitizer and washing stations, closing common areas, and closing properties to the public. Also, they are preparing to respond should an outbreak occur in their residential properties, especially for housing developments targeting seniors or other special needs populations who may be at higher risk.

Network organizations providing homeownership education and counseling have canceled in-person homebuyer education classes and are moving to exclusively telephonic and virtual counseling.

Network organizations anticipate an increased need for financial education, eviction prevention, and foreclosure mitigation as low-income households try to maintain their homes due to unemployment.

NeighborWorks America is a congressionally chartered, national, nonpartisan nonprofit that provides access to homeownership, safe and affordable rental housing, and other community-building services. The NeighborWorks network provided services to 457,206 individuals and families in 2019.

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $40 billion in investment across the country.

