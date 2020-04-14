HSLDA Releases Free MomPossible Site to Equip School-at-Home Parents During COVID-19

/EIN News/ --

Purcellville, VA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ability of over 70 million children to go to school and one third of states have already decided to close for the rest of the year. A national nonprofit has taken its decades of experience in equipping parents to help their children learn outside the classroom and put together an easy-to-use website to equip and encourage parents who find themselves suddenly schooling at home.

"We know that many jurisdictions are asking or ordering families to stay-at-home and many of these families are struggling to find their footing with establishing a school-at-home during this unprecedented crisis," said Mike Smith, president of Home School Legal Defense Association. "We have created a free new site that welcomes parents and caregivers with support and practical resources designed for the unexpected situations they’re experiencing.”

MomPossible.org is a real-time response to the needs of millions of families whose kids are now schooling at home. HSLDA understands that families are grasping for answers and for what it means to school at home on the fly (sometimes with both parents also working from home). And we realize that for many they’re just trying to figure out how to get through June!

This site has tools and tips to create a positive, growth-oriented school-at-home environment by offering bite-size digestible chunks with "snackable" videos for parents, as well as helpful advice for setting up for successful—and fun!—learning in your home as you navigate this new territory.

And there’s a deeper level of help available through MomPossible.org: "We have also gathered a team of experienced homeschool moms ready to mentor parents at home who are experiencing this crisis in their kids’ education and looking for clear, simple resources to put to use right away," said HSLDA Senior Counsel and homeschool dad, Mike Donnelly. "It is possible for kids to school at home successfully even under these tough circumstances."

From the MomPossible site, parents can sign up for a free mentorship program through a private Facebook group that connects them with experienced homeschool moms who can help them create an engaging, memorable learning experience for their kids.

The COVID-19 shutdowns weren’t expected, and no one had time to make a plan, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a bad experience or that kids have to stop learning! HSLDA wants every parent to have the confidence to help their kids keep learning, and every child and parent to taste the wonder—those “aha” moments of discovery together!

HSLDA has been helping families to enjoy those “aha” moments since 1983.

Find us at: www.mompossible.org

