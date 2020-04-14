MAHINDRA AUTOMOTIVE NORTH AMERICA SUPPORTS THE COVID-19 FIGHT

MICHIGAN PLANT MAKING PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENTPROVIDING MEALS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERSSUPPORTING DEALERS AND CUSTOMERS DURING STAY-AT-HOME

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) is marshaling resources and people to help fight COVID-19. The company is announcing several actions it is planning and executing from its Auburn Hills Michigan headquarters and manufacturing facility. These include the following initiatives:

Re-tooling manufacturing facility to produce: Aspiration box with innovative ease-of-use design Face shields and masks to local frontline healthcare workers and first responders Additional products to be identified through coordination between the State of Michigan and National Association of Manufacturers

Mahindra food truck to distribute free meals to Oakland County healthcare workers and first-responders.

Launching the “ROXOR DELIVERS” program that supports ROXOR dealers across the country who have had to close due to state mandates and consumers who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes. The program will deliver ROXORs right to consumers’ doors limiting social interaction.

“MANA’s Michigan employees have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the COVID-19 fight”, said Rick Haas, President and CEO, Mahindra Automotive North America. “We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they’re not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we’re looking hard at all of them.”

MANA will continue to work closely with the State of Michigan, its Congressional Delegation, National Association of Manufacturers, Michigan Manufacturer’s Association, Oakland County and others to continually evaluate what it can do to contribute to the COVID-19 fight. If you're an essential business in need of PPE products during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.mahindraautomotivena.com/response to inquire about quantities and availability.





###

About Mahindra Automotive North America

MANA is Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters. In addition to leading all North American activity, MANA is a comprehensive automotive design, engineering and vehicle development center. Established in 2013 and located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, MANA’s team of veteran executives, engineers and designers, working with affiliate Mahindra automotive teams in India, Korea and Italy, is playing a key role in growing Mahindra’s global automotive business. In 2018, MANA began manufacturing the ROXOR, a rugged off-road work and recreation vehicle, in Auburn Hills. www.mahindraautomotivena.com

Rich Ansell Mahindra Automotive North America (313)268-4530 ANSELL.RICHARD@mahindra.com Melissa Bunker Campbell Marketing & Communications (586)219-0094 mbunker@campbellmarketing.com



