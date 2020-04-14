U.S. Department of Energy Announces Education Awards for the Next Generation of Nuclear Scientists and Engineers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $5 million in awards through the Office of Nuclear Energy’s Integrated University Program. The program offers undergraduate scholarships and graduate fellowships to students pursuing nuclear engineering degrees and other nuclear science and engineering programs relevant to nuclear energy. The awards include 42 scholarships and 34 fellowships for students at 32 U.S. colleges and universities.

“The Integrated University Program is focused on attracting the best and the brightest to nuclear energy professions,” said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy. “We are continuing that effort through these awards to students who will help carry nuclear energy forward, while also enhancing educational institutions’ capabilities to perform cutting-edge research, and supporting the need for qualified personnel to develop and maintain the nation’s nuclear power technology.”

Each undergraduate scholarship provides $7,500 to help cover education costs for the upcoming year, while the three-year graduate fellowship provides $52,000 each year to help pay for graduate studies and research. Fellowships also include $5,000 to fund an internship at a U.S. national laboratory or other approved research facility to strengthen the ties between students and DOE’s energy research programs.

Since 2009, DOE has awarded close to 800 scholarships and fellowships totaling approximately $44 million to students pursuing nuclear energy-related degrees. Ninety-three percent of students who have completed nuclear energy-related fellowships have either continued to advance their education in nuclear energy or have obtained careers at DOE’s national laboratories, other government agencies, academic institutions, or private companies. Nine former fellowship winners are now university professors engaged in nuclear energy-related research, and one was competitively awarded an Office of Nuclear Energy research and development award in FY 2019.

Find additional information about DOE’s nuclear energy scholarships and fellowships awarded at the Nuclear Energy University Program website.

