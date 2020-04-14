Percent Pledge Spearheads New COVID-19 Relief Movement to Empower Companies of All Sizes to Give Back

Chicago-based startup partners with fellow tech leaders to support COVID-19 charities, unite the community, and promote action over fear

CHICAGO, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Percent Pledge , the first company to make customized giving programs accessible to organizations of any size, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 relief initiative . This targeted COVID-19 Relief Portfolio enables employees at partner companies to maximize their impact by donating to a vetted charity mutual fund focused on three critical impact areas: our vulnerable communities without work or food; our healthcare providers risking their lives on the front lines; and our scientists working on a cure and future preparedness.Several current clients, ranging from one of the Big Four accounting firms to fast-growing industry leaders Via and Yello, have joined this force for good and offered the new COVID-19 Relief Portfolio to their teams. Donations are evenly distributed to these top-rated 501(c)3 charities: Feeding America, Blessings in a Backpack, Team Rubicon, National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, CDC Foundation, and The Workers Fund.“Our goal was to offer our subscription-giving technology and real-time impact reports so that companies have an easy way to engage employees in supporting the vulnerable communities that desperately need our help now,” said Joel Pollick, CEO of Percent Pledge. “We’ve already seen an amazing response from current companies, as well as some new small-to-midsize companies looking to make a difference during this dark time, and we’re just grateful to be a part of the solution simply by continuing our mission.”New companies like Sales Assembly, a pillar of the Chicago tech community, have joined this force for good. “Now is the time for the tech community to come together, show our strength and make an impact by helping those who need it most,” said Matt Green, Chief Revenue Officer of Sales Assembly and Co-founder of VentureSCALE. “We couldn’t be more pleased to join Percent Pledge and our peers across the industry to fuel COVID-19 relief efforts and lead the path towards a better future.”To learn more about the COVID-19 Relief Portfolio and join the movement today, please visit https://www.percentpledge.org/covid-19 . New company partners that pledge to make a difference will receive three months free.About Percent Pledge:Percent Pledge creates customized giving programs for companies of any size that improve employee engagement and employer brand. They work closely with companies to create customized programs based on their impact goals and employee surveys, and backed by proprietary Pledge Portals, Pledge Reports, and a network of top-rated charities. Percent Pledge currently serves clients ranging from high-growth startups like SpotHero to Fortune 100 firms, who have seen 50% Pledge Portal adoption, 87% participation in volunteer programs, and 80% ongoing Pledge Report engagement.Media Contact:Lisa ChernikoffLisa@percentpledge.org



