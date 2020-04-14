Registration is now open for SMi Group’s Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

SMi Reports: The inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco will be held in San Francisco, USA this September

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the inaugural Pre-filled San Francisco conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th September 2020, in San Francisco, USA.The conference will address the rapidly growing pre-filled syringes market, where top representatives from established pharma companies will come together to discuss their exclusive insight on topics such as: the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr1 What to expect for 2020’s event:• Explore the latest industry case studies in platform approaches and connected devices• Gain insights from leading industry and regulatory experts on the pre-filled syringes environment• Hear from local biotechs of San Francisco and the West Coast to learn about new innovations in the pre-filled syringes space• Engage in the key challenges and topics of the field in two interactive half-day workshopsThere will also be a post-conference workshop commencing on 16th September 2020 on ‘Human Factors and Risk Management’ covering:• Integration of Human Factors Engineering processes in risk management saves time and money in product development• Effective identification of use-related risk helps inform constructive design decisions• Mitigation of use-related risk improves treatment outcomes for end users• Understanding the methods used to assess use-related risk will improve the efficiency and acumen of your organizationThis two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Device Testing Managers, Senior Device Engineers, Heads of Device Development, Heads of Formulation and Drug Process Development, and many more.The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr1 Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco14TH – 15TH September 2020Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San FranciscoFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



