DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) Appoints Bill Ross as DASA Ambassador for New Zealand

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA), an open, global community for DevOps and Agile skills development, announced today that it has appointed Bill Ross, Principal Consultant at Equinox IT, as DASA Ambassador for New Zealand. Ross, who has broad technical IT experience and expertise in software architecture and development processes, will work to further DASA’s goal of developing high-performing DevOps teams in New Zealand.

“It’s a great honor to be asked to serve as an Ambassador for DASA,” Ross said. “I believe in the goals of the organization, which blend certification and skills building with organizational and leadership development. In my view, it will take this combination of factors to make DevOps and agile methodologies a success in the IT organization.” Equinox IT is an IT services provider operating out of Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand. The firm offers advisory, training and cloud services.

Founded in 2016, DASA has become a fast-growing global DevOps movement that provides certification in DevOps competence development. The organization is backed by more than 300 partners and thousands of enterprises who are working with DASA to fuel their DevOps journeys. The DASA Ambassador Program is intended to increase awareness of the organization online as well as in local markets.

As a DASA Ambassador, Ross is tasked with influencing, creating commitment, contributing and disseminating DASA’s thought leadership. In addition, he is expected to contribute to advocating the development of high-performance teams through DevOps and Agile initiatives. “We have great expectations for Bill in this role,” said Dimitri van den Broek, Founding Member and Chief Evangelist of DASA. “He has demonstrated his commitment to our principles as well as to the professional disciplines we certify. The New Zealand IT community stands to benefit from his leadership, steering them toward the future of software development.”



About the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) DASA is an independent and open, members driven association supporting the development of DevOps training and certification to the global market, advocating the advancement of High-Performance IT Professionals and Teams through agile DevOps initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.devopsagileskills.org/members/ambassadors/



