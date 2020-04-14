Where did meatballs come from? Three European recipes for the best meatballs

Some say that meatballs are the ultimate comfort food

WARSAW, POLAND, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatballs are a very popular dish on both sides of the Atlantic, especially when accompanied by spaghetti. They can be consumed in various ways - on pizza, with pasta, in sauce, with rice, potatoes, on a sandwich, roasted or cooked. The wide range of uses of meatballs is reflected in the rich European cuisine, as both beef and pork meatballs have been used for many centuries.

A meatball has many different names in the different countries of the European Union: köttbullar, boulettes de viande, kyufte, polpette, vagdalt, Ćevapi albóndigas and pulpet. There are more than 20 variations of the name of this delicious dish in the EU - this is due, among other things, to the ease with which it is prepared and used in various ways. In America, meatballs are usually eaten with spaghetti. This dish first came to the USA with Italian immigrants, who at the end of the 19th century enriched traditional pasta with meatballs and marinara sauce. Interestingly, spaghetti marinara in Europe means pasta with seafood, while in the US it is pasta with tomato sauce.

In America, the name refers to sea transport that was used to bring tinned sauce from Italy to the US. Today, when international trade is much easier, nothing stands in the way of European pork or beef joining the Italian sauce. Do not forget that meatballs aren't just an addition to spaghetti.

Learn about other European recipes for different variants of this dish!

Köttbullar is one of the most popular types of meatballs in the world, partially due to one of the largest European retail chains. This meatball is made of pork, beef or lamb with added milk, onion and flour. Together with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pickled cucumber or green peas it is a legendary meal set served all over the world. Irrespective of the area of the world, this Swedish recipe is always followed with the greatest care and takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. The popularity of this dish is best demonstrated by the numbers - more than 2 million of these delicious meatballs are consumed every day in the world, and over 30% of customers of the Swedish retail chain visit the store just for the meatballs . This simple and tasty dish puts customers all over the world in a good mood, but there is nothing stopping you from trying to make Swedish meatballs yourself at home.

Another well-known recipe is Balkan cevapi. It is a very interesting variety of oval-shaped meatballs, made by rolling a piece of minced meat rather than forming it into a ball by hand. Ćevapi has been one of the basic elements of the Balkan cuisine for over 500 years . The recipe itself is very simple - European minced meat (pork or beef) needs to be mixed with a little bit of onion, garlic and spices, or peppers may be added. Then the meatballs are fried in a frying pan or grilled.

Depending on your preferences, it may be a spicy or a mild dish. It is best to eat cevapi with thin lepinje bread, sipping on yoghurt-like ayran, which helps relieve the spicy taste of the peppers and spices.

Albóndigas are Spanish meatballs found on the Iberian Peninsula for over 1200 years. They can be made of both beef and pork, but the beef version is more common. There are several other recipes which, in addition to traditional ingredients such as onions, garlic and tomato sauce, talk about covering the meatballs with breadcrumbs, roasted almonds and saffron. To a consumer, this dish may bring to mind tapas - a meal consisting of many smaller, easy to share dishes that every meal participant can try. Meatballs, due to their size and shape, are well suited for this purpose.

Tapas is not just food, it's an idea for meetings with friends, so important in the Spanish culture.

This is confirmed by the numbers - 70% of Spaniards prefer tapas as the best form of meal, because of which tapas, together with albóndigas, is served in more than 260 thousand establishments on the Iberian Peninsula.

The popularity of meatballs is not only due to their versatile use in various dishes, but also to the ease of preparation. Some say that meatballs are the ultimate comfort food . There are many other European recipes for meatballs that are worth trying out. European beef and pork is a good choice – their texture and quality guarantee that the meatballs will have the right shape and the meal will be tasty.

