Wound Closure Market to Exhibit 6.0% CAGR till 2026; Development of Technologically Advanced Wound Closure Devices to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound closure market is set to gain impetus from the ever-increasing inclination of people from traditional suturing techniques to innovative devices, namely, hemostatic agents, clips, and staplers. It is mainly occurring in countries such as India, China, Japan, Germany, and the U.S. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Wound Closure Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the wound closure market size was USD 13.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How many growth drivers and hindrance would the market come across in the near future?

What are the most significant wound care market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How many companies are set to lead the market in terms of maximum revenue?

Which region is likely to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the vital strategies adopted by key players to boost sales?

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Minimally Invasive Wound Closure Devices to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, the market is exhibiting tremendous technological advancements. They are mainly focused on lower incidence of hospital-acquired infection, reduced price, ease-of-use, and lesser healing time of the incision. Reputed companies are trying to bring about all these features in their products to gain more share. Besides, consumers are nowadays seeking out for minimally invasive devices so that they would reduce a healthcare professional’s time that is usually spent in the ER room, as well as the time for post-operative care. These factors are likely to accelerate the wound closure market growth during the forecast period. However, the rising number of product recalls may obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Ongoing Advancements to Drive Growth of the Sutures Segment

By type, the market is segregated into staples, staplers, hemostatic agents, sutures, and others. Out of these, the sutures segment generated 30.0% wound closure market share in 2018. It is expected to lead the market in the coming years. This segment is further grouped into absorbable and non-absorbable. This growth is attributable to the ongoing advancements in the absorbable type of sutures. These are also conventional types of devices that are used extensively. The hemostatic agents segment would showcase considerable growth as they require lower post-operative maintenance and are very easy to use.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Surgeries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 5.06 billion wound closure market revenue and is likely to dominate throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the increasing acceptance and higher adoption of state-of-the-art devices in this region.

In Asia Pacific and Europe, on the other hand, are anticipated to showcase a comparatively higher CAGR in the near future owing to the rising number of surgeries, which, in turn, is set to upsurge the demand for such devices. Apart from that, the presence of a large, untapped market in Asia Pacific, coupled with the upcoming regulatory approvals for minimally invasive devices would drive growth. In the Middle East & Africa, the market is set to grow gradually stoked by the slow development of healthcare infrastructure.





Competitive Landscape-



Key Companies Focus on Gaining Fast Track Approvals to Surge Sales

The market is highly fragmented and therefore, is competitive. Enterprises are persistently striving to increase sales by introducing unique products and by gaining FDA approvals to market them worldwide. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

October 2018 : Teleflex Medical Incorporated, a healthcare technology company based in the U.S., announced that it bagged the FDA approval for its new non-absorbable poly (ethylene terephthalate) surgical suture. It is best suited for usage in ligation and approximation of soft tissues.





: Teleflex Medical Incorporated, a healthcare technology company based in the U.S., announced that it bagged the FDA approval for its new non-absorbable poly (ethylene terephthalate) surgical suture. It is best suited for usage in ligation and approximation of soft tissues. September 2018: Intuitive Surgical Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of robotic products headquartered in the U.S., received FDA approval for its 60mm stapler. It’s called SureForm 60. It can be easily controlled by the surgeons through da Vinci console.



List of Key Companies that are presently operating in the Wound Closure Market. They are as follows:

Cryolife

Baxter

Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CP Medical

3M

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other prominent players



