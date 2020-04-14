Genetec Firmware Vault camera firmware update service now supports Axis, Bosch, Hanwha and Panasonic cameras

Firmware Vault feature helps IT administrators and systems integrators stay up to date with latest camera firmware to ensure they are protected against cyber threats

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced that Firmware Vault, the industry’s first camera firmware update service developed by an open architecture VMS vendor, now supports cameras from Axis, Bosch, and Panasonic in addition to existing support for Hanwha Techwin cameras. Designed to help IT administrators and systems integrators stay up to date with the latest camera firmware, Firmware Vault helps organizations ensure they have the latest protection from the manufacturer against cyber threats.

Outdated camera firmware presents one of the biggest weaknesses in cybersecurity defense. But for many security administrators, keeping pace with the latest updates can be very time-consuming. According to recent research* conducted by Genetec 68.4%­—or almost 7 out of 10—cameras are currently running out of date firmware.

Firmware Vault streamlines the camera firmware update process so that customers can implement the latest cybersecurity protection measures as soon as they become available, a crucial step in ensuring their organization’s resilience against cyber-attacks. Firmware Vault is available free of charge with Security Center version 5.8. and above.

“Ensuring that you are running the latest version of your cameras’ firmware can be tricky and time-consuming. Yet, when the firmware on a single video surveillance camera is out of date, your entire IT network can be at risk of a cyber-attack. Firmware Vault makes it easy to keep on top of the firmware update process,” explains Mathieu Chevalier, Lead Security Architect, at Genetec.

The Firmware Vault feature relies on the same highly secure cloud-based locker used by the Genetec Update Service to provide access to Windows and Security Center updates. When new camera firmware is available, system administrators are notified in the Security Center Config Tool. This allows them to track and download new firmware packages and the latest manufacturer cybersecurity protection measures for the connected cameras in a matter of minutes. The Firmware Vault allows users to have a unified view of all cameras and their update status so that they can take corrective action more quickly and efficiently.

*Source: Research conducted on a sample of 44,763 cameras connected to systems that are part of the Genetec opt-in product improvement program.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

