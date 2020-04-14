From Broadway to concerts and festivals, COVID-19 has hit the entertainment industry hard. What are the steps to survival? Questex’s Live Design speaks with industry leaders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the uncertain times caused by COVID-19, Questex ’s Live Design is hosting the COVID-19 Webcast — State Of The Industry Update to bring together industry leaders on the state of the entertainment industry, from design and technology to live event production. They’ll share insight into the manufacturing and distribution of entertainment technology to the impact on Broadway, the non-profit arts scene, concert touring, festivals and events, including the steps needed for survival, when things may begin to re-open and what it may look like. Click here to attend the April 16 event.



“During this unprecedented time, targeted, relevant independent content is more important than ever,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “With expertise in the Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences, Healthcare, Wellness, Hospitality/Travel and Technology markets, we have the unique ability to provide our database of seven million business decision makers with the intelligence they need to make key business decisions.”

Questex Focuses Resources on Information and Business Continuity to Keep Communities Connected During Pandemic

FiercePharma will present the Virtual Clinical Trials , which brings the pharmaceutical community together to discuss decentralized clinical trials in an online forum on April 22-23. Industry experts will discuss the increasing pace of pharmaceutical innovation, the need to maintain data quality and integrity as new technologies are implemented and understand regulatory challenges to ensure compliance.

On April 30, FierceBiotech will host Maintaining Momentum: Applying Recent Regulatory Guidance in the Midst of the Coronavirus . The webinar will bring together a panel of CATO SMS experts to review the key issues contained in the emerging Agency Guidance and offer thoughts on what changes and options for sponsors may be seen in the coming months.

Questex also offers Coronavirus Planning and Response resource and information centers as well as newsletters for each of its verticals. Several stories include:

