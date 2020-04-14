PIMCO Announces 2020 Managing Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, is pleased to announce the promotion of the following officers of the firm to Managing Director.



Anna Dragesic, CFA

Ms. Dragesic is a managing director in the London office. As head of PIMCO's global credit product strategy team, she oversees global and regional credit offerings. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, she worked at ScotiaBank in Toronto, most recently as a market risk manager for interest rate derivatives. She has 13 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

Adam Gubner

Mr. Gubner is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focused on private and public debt opportunities within the firm's special situation/distressed debt strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, he was co-founder and co-portfolio manager of ALJ Capital Management's distressed credit strategy platform. Previously, he was a distressed high yield research analyst at Imperial Capital. Mr. Gubner began his career as an attorney and worked in the insolvency practices of Arter & Hadden and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. He has 18 years of investment experience and an additional seven years of legal experience working with distressed debt. He holds a J.D. from University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Patrick Feigley, CFA

Mr. Feigley is a managing director, head of U.S. global wealth management (GWM) sales, and head of PIMCO’s Austin office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, he was with Nuveen Investments for 11 years, most recently as managing director and national sales manager, inside sales and service. Prior to Nuveen, Mr. Feigley worked at Scudder Kemper Investments as a regional sales representative. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University.

