2020 Study: 83% find API Integration ‘Critical’ to Business Strategy

Cloud Elements Releases Fourth State of API Integration Report; Highlights Data Standards and Emerging Developer Trends

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth annual State of API Integration Report reveals that efforts to deliver connected experiences for customers and employees via digital platforms depend critically on integration strategy. “In these unprecedented times, API integration is a differentiator and an enabler for businesses seeking to offer something ‘more’ in the face of an economic downturn,” said Mark Geene , CEO of Cloud Elements.



The report, based on responses by nearly 400 integration professionals and IT executives spanning 44 countries and produced by Cloud Elements , includes trends and context made more relevant by the abrupt shift to more remote work for many individuals. Key findings include:

83% of respondents consider API integration a critical part of their business strategy, driven by digital transformation initiatives and cloud application adoption

“Connected Experiences” are the key value driver for 68% of platform provider respondents

Respondents have realized improvements across many crucial elements of their businesses by leveraging APIs. At the top of the list are “Increased productivity” (59%), “Increased innovation” (51%), and “Direct increase in revenue" (43%)

77% of respondents have invested in API Management

40% of respondents say that Digital Transformation is driving their need for app integration

89% of respondents think the industry should invest in and adopt more data standards

“APIs have moved from a one-off development challenge to a competitive business advantage. The speed of change, driven by the proliferation of applications, is taking us from connecting one-off applications to thinking at platform scale,” said Ross Garrett , Chief Product Officer at Cloud Elements and the report’s editor. “Connected experiences drive sales and revenue, attract and retain top talent, and unlock new data-driven insights.”

“In addition to improving the end user experience by automating manual steps, effective integration strategy can drastically reduce operational costs and ‘free-up’ developer time to focus on core product innovation,” said Geene.

The report also includes expertise such as a case study on technological innovation in the financial services industry from Richard Pulliam , Principal at 2Disrupt, LLC; a discussion of the role that GraphQL will play in the API market landscape from Luke Vance , Product Manager at Cloud Elements; and an analysis of the importance of event-driven integrations from Matthew O’Riordan , CEO at Ably .

Additional report sections include information on the business of APIs, the role of innovation for enterprises vs ISVs, the necessity of data standards, and developer trends in 2020.

Learn more by downloading the comprehensive report or watching the on-demand webinar featuring Mark Geene; Ross Garrett; Matthew O’Riordan; and Brian Busch , Director of Product Marketing at Cloud Elements.

