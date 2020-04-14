COVID-19: A MAPS Global Town Hall-Best Practices & the Future of Medical Affairs

Town Hall panelists include: Charlotte Kremer, Robin Winter-Sperry, Tamas Koncz, John Pracyk, Peter Piliero, and Joseph Eid Medical Affairs Professional Society

A MAPS Global Town Hall on the Future of Medical Affairs by the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)

GOLDEN, CO, USA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- How are you meeting the challenges of working in the COVID-19 pandemic? How are your HCPs and their patients impacted, and what can you do to help in this global crisis?Join us at 11AM EDT on Tuesday, April 21 for a MAPS COVID-19 Global Town Hall with a live Q&A to hear from our expert faculty and share your thoughts. The panel will discuss how Medical Affairs is functioning in the COVID-19 pandemic, share best practices from their own experience, and look to the future of Medical Affairs post-COVID-19.Why Attend?The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Medical Affairs professionals around the world, and each team is responding in different ways. During this live Global Town Hall, we will discuss how Medical Affairs can continue to function during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as share industry best practices and consider how Medical Affairs could change post-COVID-19. By strengthening our understanding within the pharmaceutical industry of how Medical Affairs can support HCPs and patients in these times, this Town Hall will help to achieve industry-wide alignment on the issue and potentially save lives.How to View:All viewers must register to access the Town Hall. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER . There is no cost to attend.Note: MAPS will also conduct COVID-19 Town Halls in the EMEA and APAC regions. Please visit the MAPS eCademy page for dates, times, speakers and registration information for these two additional Town Halls as they are confirmed.Speakers Include:Joseph Eid, MD, SVP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Bristol-Myers SquibbTamas Koncz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Inflammation and Immunology, PfizerCharlotte Kremer, MD, MBA, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, Astellas PharmaPeter Piliero, MD, VP, Medical Affairs, Critical Care & Field Medical, Mallinckrodt PharmaceuticalsJohn Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA, Worldwide Integrated Leader, Medical Affairs, Pre-Clinical & Clinical Research, DePuy Synthes – Spine, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices CompaniesRobin Winter-Sperry, MD, Head, Global Field Based Medical Excellence & Insights, Sanofi GenzymeAbout the Medical Affairs Professional SocietyMAPS is a global non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization of Medical Affairs professionals with over 2,500 members from over 170 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:1. Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions2. Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices3. Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position4. Providing education and encouraging professional collaborations that support the practice of Medical AffairsFor more information about MAPS, visit www.medicalaffairs.org



