The Administration for Children and Families to Release Funding to Support the Child Care and Development Block Grant

On March 27, the President signed a $2 trillion emergency relief bill aimed at providing economic relief to the nation’s families, workers, and businesses. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will provide the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) with $6.3 billion in additional funding that will aid in the continuation of work protecting, supporting, and uplifting our vulnerable communities during this public health crisis.

“President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help meet the needs of America’s most vulnerable during this time of crisis, including those who need assistance affording child care,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “As part of the President’s all-of-America approach to combating the coronavirus, ACF is providing extra support for human services that Americans—including healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers—may rely on even more in this time of crisis.”

The bill provides $3.5 billion to the Child Care and Development Block Grant. This funding will support states, territories, and tribes to provide assistance to child care providers in order to financially support them during the public health crisis. This additional funding can also help support healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers playing critical roles during this crisis. Funds will be released to state, territory, and tribal Child Care and Development Fund programs.

“It is crucial that we continue our work in supporting our most vulnerable populations with the services they need to live their daily lives during this unprecedented time.” said ACF Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson. “Providing access to child care for individuals and communities who have been affected by the public health crisis is a priority of the Administration for Children and Families.”

With this additional funding, the Administration for Children and Families continues to support services that strengthen and support families, individuals, youth and children to achieve their fullest potential during a public health crisis.

Additional information about the Child Care and Development Block Grant specific to this public health crisis can be found on the Office of Child Care website: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/occ/resource/occ-covid-19-resources.