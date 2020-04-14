Coronavirus - Nigeria: VACANCY - Surveillance Data Clerks

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is recruiting for short term consultancy - Surveillance Data Clerks in 12 Molecular Laboratories

Background

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the government agency with the mandate to coordinate the surveillance, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks.

Over the last three years, NCDC has deployed a new tool for disease surveillance. The Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) is a system jointly developed between the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) to improve disease surveillance as well as detection and management of outbreaks and thus strengthen the public health service in Nigeria.

In addition, NCDC has also supported states in establishing Public Health Emergency Operations Centres for improved coordination of outbreak preparedness and response.

NCDC is investing resources in strengthening health security at the sub-national level including improving capacity to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

Location: Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau, Rivers

Start Date: April 20, 2020

End Date: October 19, 2020

Employment type: Full time

The Responsibilities of the NCDC Surveillance Data Clerk Include

• Transfer all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases data (clinical and laboratory data) into the SORMAS platform

• Daily follow up with result of all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases case data sent for testing

• Liaise with the lab managers to ensure prompt release of result and update on SORMAS

• Real time update of SORMAS with result of COVID 19, Lassa Fever and other priority diseases samples after testing

• Send daily notification on status of sample testing

• Follow up with treatment Centre clinicians to ensure completion of COVID 19 and LF case management form

• Compile and upload Case management forms into SORMAS

• Verify all the treatment centre COVID 19 and Lassa fever data on the SORMAS platform by comparing it to source documents (i.e. Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B)

• Retrieve data from the SORMAS platform as requested

• Sort and organize paper forms (Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B) after entering data into the SORMAS platform to ensure it is not lost

• Send details of any record in the lab without case data in SORMAS platform to the NCDC Surveillance Support Officer to follow up with the LGA DSNO.

• Send weekly report of COVID 19 and Lassa fever cases in the treatment centre to the COVID-19/Lassa fever TWG

• Perform other tasks assigned

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum experience:

At least 2 years’ experience with the use of excel or ODK for data collection

Minimum qualification:

First degree in any discipline.

Other requirements:

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suite

Good understanding of patient data confidentiality principles

Ability to pay attention and have a keen eye for detail

Good data collection and report writing skills required

Good verbal communication skills especially in the local language of the community and working knowledge of English

A team player with good interpersonal skills

HOW TO APPLY

Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their resume and a cover letter addressing the job requirements as per the advertisement by email to info@ncdc.gov.ng before COB April 17, 2020 using the Job title and the preferred state as the subject of the mail e.g. ‘’Surveillance Data Clerk- Oyo State’’

*Note-only successful candidates will be contacted and may be assigned to any state of the federation.



