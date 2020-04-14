Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (14 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 447; of this eight (8) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Eritrean 20 Male He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine - 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 62 Male - Yes 3 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 16 Female - Yes 4 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 14 Female - Yes 5 Ethiopian 32 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 6 United Kingdom 38 Male He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine - 7 Somalian 37 Male He has travel history from United Kingdom and is in quarantine - 8 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 40 Male No He has risk of exposure due to the nature of his work

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 4557 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 447 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 8 Total patients of COVID-19 patients in the treatment center 63 Patients in intensive care 0 Total recovered 14 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 82

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.



