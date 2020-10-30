Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For Covid-19 - 14th April 2020 10:30 a.m.

Sierra Leone last evening (14th April 2020) recorded one (1) new case bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 11.

There is no critical case on the status of confirmed cases in isolation. All are in stable condition. The total cumulative quarantine number is 1,428 and total number of persons currently in quarantine is 661. So far 767 people have been discharged after completing 14 days in quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 and report if you feel unwell, so you will get the necessary help.

Pregnant women and lactating mothers are encouraged to take their children to hospital for marklates, Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care. Members of the public are further encouraged to adhere to the following initial measures on COVID-19: washing of hands with soap and water frequently, use of hand sanitizers, avoiding crowded areas, using face masks and maintaining social distancing.



